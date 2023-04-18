Jalan Kalrock Consortium yet to make payments to Jet Airways creditors as key deadlines approach

Full service airline Jet Airways has complete four years being grounded. April 17, 2019, was when Jet Airways flew its last flight from Amritsar to Mumbai and since then many have been hoping to see the airline back in air again. But the resolution process has been quite a lengthy exercise-- and the key issue largely remains the same.

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) who had won the bid to take over the airline is yet to receive airline's ownership. The reason is pretty simple - the consortium hasn't made any payments to the creditors so far. Now banking sources tell CNBC TV18 that the airline's ownership will only be transferred after the consortium pays Rs 270 crore to lenders as the first tranche of payment.

Not just that, JKC is also required to pay Rs 225 crore towards gratuity and provident fund as ordered by the Supreme Court. The consortium has been in talks with lenders ever since the NCLAT had refused to stay NCLT's order that had directed for implementation of the resolution plan.

It is noteworthy that the NCLT had set November 16, 2023, as the effective date for the plan and had directed JKC to pay creditors the first tranche within 180 days from then, which is the 13th of May. So that's one deadline which is fast approaching. Then there is another one that Jet is staring at; a very crucial licence needed for an airline to fly which is the air operator's certificate (AOC) is expiring on May 19, this year. Renewing the AOC is not simple, it requires an airline to demonstrate its capability to run scheduled operations with the required fleet and staff which Jet Airways doesn't have currently.

So will JKC be able to turn things around before these deadlines and get the airline back in the air, that's the key question right now because time, is clearly running out.

CNBC TV18 reached out to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium but they are yet to respond to the query.