Jaguar Land Rover India appoints Rajan Amba as Managing Director

Amba will be replacing the former MD Rohit Suri, who is due to retire from the post on March 31, JLR India said in a statement. Amba is currently serving as the vice president for sales, marketing and customer care at Tata Motors.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday announced to appoint Rajan Amba as the managing director of the luxury car manufacturing company, with effect from March 1, 2023.

Amba will be replacing the former MD Rohit Suri, who is due to retire from the post on March 31, JLR India said in a statement. Amba is currently serving as the vice president for sales, marketing and customer care at Tata Motors.

Martin Limpert, Regional Director - Overseas at JLR, said, ”Rajan's customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India.”

Amba, while commenting on his appointment, said, "I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy.”

Amba has held several top managerial posts at brands like Titan and Nike. He is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, where he studied Mechanical Engineering before completing his MBA in Marketing from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.