Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré has resigned: Tata Motors

Tata Motors said the JLR CEO has resigned for personal reasons and his last working day will be December 31, 2022. Adrian Mardell, who has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years, will serve as the interim CEO.

Tata Motors said on Wednesday, November 16, its British arm Jaguar Land Rover's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Bolloré, has resigned from the company for personal reasons. His last working day at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be December 31, 2022.

The company has appointed Adrian Mardell as the interim CEO. Mardell has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and been a member of the executive board for three years.

Bolloré said: "I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years. The company's transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at great pace. I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication and passion and I wish the entire organisation the very best for the future.”

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover plc, said: "I want to thank Thierry for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover. The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future."