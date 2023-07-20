Jaguar Land Rover appoints Adrian Mardell as CEO for 3 years

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended at Rs 621.55, up by Rs 1.10, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.
Indian auto major Tata Motors on Thursday, July 20, said its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive PLC, UK, has appointed Adrian Mardell as chief executive officer for a three-year term.
Mardell was appointed the interim chief executive officer on November 16, 2022, having been chief financial officer and a member of the JLR Board of Directors for three years prior, the company said in an exchange filing.
It also announced the appointment of Richard Molyneux as chief financial officer of JLR. Molyneux was appointed acting chief financial officer on December 12, 2022, following six years as finance director of operations at Jaguar Land Rover.
The global wholesales of Jaguar Land Rover for the first quarter were at 93,253 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were 82,929 units.
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended at Rs 621.55, up by Rs 1.10, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 20, 2023 9:08 PM IST
