J Kumar Infra JV receives LoA from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for contract worth Rs 182 crore

The construction company, in a stock exchange filing, said the development has been received in the name of J Kumar-AICPL (joint venture). For this project, J Kumar Infra holds 55 percent of the shares which approximately amounts to more than Rs 100 crore.
Construction engineering company J Kumar Infra on Monday said it has bagged a Letter of Award from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for a project worth more than Rs 182 crore.
The venture pertains to construction of airport depot for Bangalore Metro Rail Project-Phase-2B.
Earlier this month, Nalin Gupta, managing director of J Kumar Infraprojects, had told CNBC-TV18 that all the orders, existing and newly-bagged, have clauses for raw material inflation.
Last month, the construction company had bought two bungalows in Juhu for Rs 50 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a real estate advisory firm had mentioned.
Company’s Managing Director Kamal Gupta, during a an interview with CNBC-TV18 last month, had said J Kumar has already awarded projects worth Rs 2,100 crore for the first nine months of FY23, while they are expecting order inflows of Rs 4,000–5,000 crore by FY23-end. The MD had also promised the company will surpass order inflow guidance given for FY23.
