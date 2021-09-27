It's time for companies, communities and governments to support working mothers: Indra Nooyi

According to Indra Nooyi, the discussion on work and our future should prioritise focus on families, children and women instead of "how to make money and technology and flying to Mars".

Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, has said that it's time for corporations, communities, societies and governments of the world to join hands and support the working mothers.

“Corporations can't do it themselves; maybe big companies can do it, but small and medium companies will have a tough time doing it because they don't have enough to justify on-site childcare. So this is not a single entity responsibility. It's a bunch of people coming together to help society,” Nooyi said in an interview to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan.

Nooyi said that even though women are making progress in our society, in the business world, men still hold most positions of power. She also acknowledged that men are coming forward to provide a framework to help women.

"There are a lot of men who are coming to the table and saying that we have got to provide a framework to help young family builders, help young women and women in general, who sort of juggle family and work,” said Nooyi.

“If the big family homes or the family-owned companies in India could come together and start something like this, that would be a fantastic example for all of the companies to start thinking about doing this alone or in cooperation with others, because if a bunch of small and medium-sized companies got together and set up a childcare facility in the place where they are all located, it would be a big benefit,” She added.

According to her, the discussion on work and future should prioritise focus on families, children and women instead of "how to make money and technology and flying to Mars".

India-born Nooyi, in her new memoir 'My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future', has covered many episodes of her life -- from her childhood in Chennai to her rise in the corporate world in the US.

She was the first woman to lead one of the world's largest corporations, PepsiCo. Nooyi was named PepsiCo CEO in 2006 and after 12 years at the helm of the global beverage major, she stepped down from the post in October 2018. While stepping down, she had cited that she wanted to spend more time with her family and give the next generation a chance to lead the firm.

