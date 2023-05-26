ITD Cementation revenue, profit and order inflow at record high in FY23 - Shares near 52-week high

ITD Cementation reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 125 crore for the full year, a growth of 80 percent from last year.
Shares of ITD Cementation India Ltd. surged 5.5 percent on Friday to trade near its 52-week high after the company reported record revenue, net profit and order inflow for financial year 2023.
ITD Cementation reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 125 crore for the full year, a growth of 80 percent from last year. Revenue for the year also increased by 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,091 crore.
The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of 75 percent for financial year 2023. The board recommended a dividend Re 0.75 per equity share of Re 1 each.
Shares of ITD Cementation are trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 149.60.
