ITD Cementation revenue, profit and order inflow at record high in FY23 - Shares near 52-week high

ITD Cementation reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 125 crore for the full year, a growth of 80 percent from last year.

Shares of ITD Cementation India Ltd. surged 5.5 percent on Friday to trade near its 52-week high after the company reported record revenue, net profit and order inflow for financial year 2023.

For the March quarter, the company's net profit more than doubled to Rs 37.8 crore, while revenue increased by 39 percent from last year. Operating profit or EBITDA increased by 75 percent to Rs 146.6 crore from Rs 83.8 crore last year. EBITDA margin also improved by nearly 190 basis points to 9 percent from 7.1 percent last year.

ITD Cementation reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 125 crore for the full year, a growth of 80 percent from last year. Revenue for the year also increased by 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,091 crore.

Additionally, the Mumbai-based company reported a consolidated order book of Rs 20,044 crore till March 2023. Of this, it secured orders to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore during the March quarter.

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of 75 percent for financial year 2023. The board recommended a dividend Re 0.75 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Shares of ITD Cementation are trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 149.60.

