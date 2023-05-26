English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsITD Cementation revenue, profit and order inflow at record high in FY23 Shares near 52 week high

    ITD Cementation revenue, profit and order inflow at record high in FY23 - Shares near 52-week high

    ITD Cementation revenue, profit and order inflow at record high in FY23 - Shares near 52-week high
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 12:13:42 PM IST (Published)

    ITD Cementation reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 125 crore for the full year, a growth of 80 percent from last year.

    Shares of ITD Cementation India Ltd. surged 5.5 percent on Friday to trade near its 52-week high after the company reported record revenue, net profit and order inflow for financial year 2023.

    Live Tv

    Loading...
    For the March quarter, the company's net profit more than doubled to Rs 37.8 crore, while revenue increased by 39 percent from last year. Operating profit or EBITDA increased by 75 percent to Rs 146.6 crore from Rs 83.8 crore last year. EBITDA margin also improved by nearly 190 basis points to 9 percent from 7.1 percent last year.

    ITD Cementation reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 125 crore for the full year, a growth of 80 percent from last year. Revenue for the year also increased by 34 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,091 crore.

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X