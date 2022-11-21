This EPC company expects ₹10,000 crore worth order inflows in FY23

Buy / Sell ITD Cementation share TRADE

In this latest episode of ‘Inside Out – On the Road‘, the focus is on individual stocks, with in-depth analysis, deep dive into financials, and the key risk and triggers going forward. CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza is at the corporate office of ITD Cementation in Mumbai to get insights on their business and how things are shaping up on the ground.

ITD Cementation has been a stock with plenty of interest in 2022, as it has outperformed the benchmark indices smartly. However, in the past five years, it's been a rank underperformer. The street is now pinning its hopes on a couple of good years for the company.

The firm is a leading EPC company with over nine decades of experience in India in executing heavy civil and infrastructure projects across a whole host of segments, such as urban infra, highways, and maritime structures, among others.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Jayanta Basu, MD of ITD Cementation said, “The players are very less and there is plenty of opportunity to grow. At the same time, there's a huge emphasis from the government of India to invest in infrastructure. The order book is now around Rs 7000 crore, and we have secured Rs 21,000 crore and Rs 17,000 crore of work in the pipeline and tender stage. So, I believe Rs 10,000 crore at least order will be secured by us this year."

"In FY23, the order intake has been very strong with more than Rs 7,000 crore of order inflows. The order book position was stable at around Rs 10,000 to 11,000 crore but now it's standing tall at around Rs 21,000 crore."

In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about PB Fintech. It has been a year and is listed at a premium of 17 percent at Rs 1,150 a share. So yes, a good listing for PB Fintech, but since then it's down almost 67 percent from those levels.

