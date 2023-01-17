English
ITC to acquire Yoga Bar, fortifying its nutrition-led healthy foods portfolio

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Jan 17, 2023 10:36:46 PM IST

Yoga Bar is expected to be rapidly scaled up, leveraging ITC’s enterprise strengths in areas such as sales & distribution, sourcing, product development, and digital.

ITC has proposed strategic investment in Sproutlife Foods Private Limited (SFPL)’s brand ‘Yoga Bar’. Yoga Bar today has a product portfolio that includes Nutrition Bars, Muesli, Oats and Cereals.

ITC said that it will acquire 100 percent of SFPL over a period of three to four years. It also added that 47.5 percent stake in SFPL will be acquired, in tranches, by March 31, 2025; and the balance stake will be acquired, basis pre-defined valuation criteria, subject to other conditions agreed to in the binding documents.
The acquisition will enable ITC to augment its portfolio and enhance market presence in the ‘Good for You’ space which currently includes Aashirvaad Multi-Grain Atta, Aashirvaad Nature’s Super Foods, Farmlite range of biscuits, Sunfeast Protein Shake, B Natural Nutrilite ABC Beverage among others. Yoga Bar is expected to be rapidly scaled up, leveraging ITC’s enterprise strengths in areas such as sales & distribution, sourcing, product development, and digital.
Also Read: Lottee Confectionary to invest Rs 450 crore in Havmor Ice Cream in 5 years
Commenting on this acquisition, Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Limited stated, “We believe that this investment is an exciting opportunity that aligns with ITC’s Foods Business’ aspiration to build a formidable portfolio in the nutrition-led healthy foods space. We look forward to scaling the Yoga Bar brand offering superior and healthy consumer choices.”
Commenting on this transaction, Suhasini Sampath Kumar and Anindita Sampath Kumar, co-founders, said, “We are delighted to join hands with ITC in Yoga Bar’s next phase of growth. We are confident that this partnership will add to Yoga Bar’s competitive advantage and take it to the next level from the current Annualised Run Rate of over Rs.100 crores. We are delighted that ITC and Yoga Bar will work together to build one of the largest brands in the healthy foods space.”
Also Read: Tinplate Company net profit declines 62%, margin improves sequentially
X