By Sandeep Singh

Mini ITC share price: Analysts are banking on the cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate's stock for the long term, as all its businesses continue to grow.

ITC shares have hit a series of 52-week highs with strong volumes, tempting many investors to book profits in the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate's stock. The surge in the ITC stock — which hovering around its highest levels in the past four years — comes on the top of a return of 48 percent so far in 2022, and analysts are banking on the upcoming festive season for more upside.

Many analysts have a positive view on the stock from a long-term perspective, citing its all-round performance.

"The hotel and paper units are doing good, as all its businesses continue to do well... One should not think of booking profit now; there's nothing to worry as long as the cigarette business is growing, a space the government has not raised taxes in more than two years," AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.

ITC exceeded Street expectations with a 38 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 4,169 crore for the April-June period. Its revenue increased 41.5 percent to Rs 17,289.5 crore compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

The Street gave a thumbs up to ITC results, which came at a time when businesses across sectors continued to struggle against a surge in raw material costs.

The cigarette maker's margin came down by 170 basis points to 32.7 percent for the first quarter of the year ending March 2023.

Revenue growth in the cigarette business came in at 29 percent, as against estimated of 27-30 percent in a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts.

At the company's 110th annual general meeting (AGM) last month, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri outlined the company's 'ITC Next' strategy, outlining its next horizon of growth while being consumer-centric, nimble and cost-efficient.

The idea is to integrate digital and sustainability to create disruptive business models in a bid to generate enduring value for stakeholders, Puri said.

The possibility of subsequent COVID waves creates near-term uncertainties, Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC said while addressing the company’s 110th annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The ITC Chairman made multiple revelations that reflect the company's share performance on the stock exchange in recent months, said Rahul Sharma, Market Strategist and Head of Research at Equity99.

"The stock has soared amidst a global pandemic, unprecedented supply chain disruptions, a fall in consumer demand, high inflation and high input costs," he added.

ITC has a sharp focus on investing in cutting-edge technology, leveraging customer relationships and delivering a strong performance across segments, according to Geojit Financial Services.

The brokerage expects the upcoming festival season to boost consumption expenditure, which it sees supporting growth momentum for the company.

"ITC delivered a strong operational and financial performance across business

segments despite the ongoing challenges, including high inflation. We expect a good festival season ahead which will lead to a pick-up in consumption expenditure," Geojit said.

Should you book profit now?

Analysts suggest those holding ITC shares to take profit in a hurry.

"The patient investor will make money in ITC... One can aim for a target of Rs 400 and above in the next one year, which is very good," said Prabhakar of IDBI Capital.

Even technically, the stock is catching the attention of market participants.

The ITC stock appears to be in a short- and medium-term uptrend, Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities told CNBCTV18.com.

"The stock has already corrected a little bit so we can't say it hasn't corrected at all. All of the daily, weekly and monthly charts indicate an uptrend," said Kapadia, who is "cautiously optimistic and absolutely not short" on the stock.

"Those holding it can continue to hold. A tempting level to buy will be Rs 316.5," he said.

ITC shares have grown almost one-fifth in value in the past three months, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has risen 5.8 percent.