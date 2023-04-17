ITC shares hit all-time high, now up 60% from 52-week low

The stock has now gained in six out of the last seven trading sessions.

Shares of FMCG major ITC Ltd. rose as much as 1.7 per cent intraday to cross the Rs 400-mark, an all-time high, on Monday. Investors have been keeping a close watch on ITC shares after it emerged as the top pick of brokerage houses ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings.

The FMCG company's shares have gained more than 60 percent from their 52-week low of Rs 249.2, which it fell to on May 12, 2022.

Today's gains have also taken the company's market capitalisation within touching distance of Rs 5 lakh crore.

The company beat all estimates in its earnings during the October to December 2022 quarter, leading to many analysts raising their price target on the stock.

Brokerage houses Morgan Stanley had given ITC an overweight rating and set the target price at Rs 415 per share. Jefferies too had raised its target price on ITC to Rs 450 per share.

After emerging as the top performer on the Nifty 50 index, ITC shares have gained 20 percent so far this year, comfortably outperforming the benchmark index, which is down 3 percent so far year-to-date.

Shares of ITC are trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 400.