Shares of ITC had made an intraday low of Rs 207 on February 24, 2022 amidst a prolonged period of consolidation. Since then, the stock has gained nearly 2.5 times or 136 percent to be precise.

Shares of cigarattes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd . are trading higher for the third straight day on Thursday and the surge has taken the company's market capitalisation past the Rs 6 lakh crore mark for the first time ever. The stock also made an all-time high of Rs 489.25 in today's trading session.

After emerging as the best performer on the Nifty 50 index in 2022, shares of ITC are up another 47 percent so far in 2023, making it the second-best performing stock on the index after Tata Motors. Based on market capitalisation, ITC is still India's second-largest FMCG company behind Hindustan Unilever.

Since the low of February 2022, shares of ITC have added nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore to its overall market capitalisation. This means that nearly 60 percent of the company's market capitalisation has been added over the last 18 months.

In fact, the stock had crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in April this year. The last Rs 1 lakh crore has come in just three months, which is the fastest Rs 1 lakh crore addition to market capitalisation that the stock has seen in its history.

The sources further said that the company will explore alternate structures for the hotel business. A separate listing of the hotels business is also one of the options considered.

In response to a CNBC-TV18's queries, ITC said that alternate strctures are being explored in-line with the industry dynamics.

Analysts expect ITC to post a 14 percent growth over financial year 2023-2025, with consistent growth in the cigarette business, high teens expansion in non-cigarette FMCG business, and strong growth in hotel business.

Shares of ITC are trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 486.35.

(With Inputs From Yoosef KP.)