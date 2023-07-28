ITC shares more clarity on the hotel business demerger in analyst call - Here's what they said

With the demerger of the hotels business, ITC believes that its Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) will increase by 18-20 percent and Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) will increase by 10 percent, based on their overall numbers for financial year 2023.

In an investor call held after the demerger of the hotels business, ITC Ltd . mentioned that they chose to own 40 percent in the soon-to-be-demerged hotels business instead of a vertical split, in order to provide strategic support and synergies to the same.

As per the scheme of arrangement, the company will hold a stake of close to 40 percent in the new entity, while the remaining 60 percent will be held by the company's shareholders, proportionate to their shareholding in the company.

The management also categorically denied that the proposed structure of the demerger has anything to do with a stamp duty component. It mentioned that the future shareholding pattern of the hotels business will depend on "circumstances."

While sharing further clarity on the demerged entity, ITC mentioned that it will charge a small royalty to the Hotels business for brand usage, although it did not specify the quantum of the same. The management further added that the hotels business will have no debt on its books.

In-line with Chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri's vision, ITC mentioned that the growth strategy will continue to remain "asset-right" instead of "asset-light."

ITC's hotels business contributed to less than 5 percent of the company's overall topline and EBIT over the last decade. However, it accounted for over 20 percent of the company's capex in the past.

"The whole demerger froth that got built up from Rs 440 to Rs 500 or so thereabouts was probably a little bit too much froth. Now that's come off," Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18. "So if it's a part of your portfolio, you continue to hold from that perspective, given where markets are, but incrementally is there any reason to use this dip from Rs 500 to Rs 460? This removal of froth so as to speak to buy the stock? Answer is we are not in that camp," he added.

Shares of ITC are currently up over 40 percent on a year-to-date basis.