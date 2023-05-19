ITC Q4 Results: Almost every analyst on the street wants you to buy the stock

The other two analysts, who do not have a buy recommendation on the stock, have a hold rating.

36 out of the 38 analysts who track ITC Ltd . - the cigarettes-to-hotels-to-FMCG conglomerate, have a buy recommendation on the stock post its March quarter earnings. In fact, two of them expect the stock to even cross the Rs 500 mark, which is nearly double of its 52-week low of Rs 258, which it fell to in May last year.

ITC reported March quarter results that were largely in-line with expectations. While the company's FMCG business grew faster than expectations, the agri business revenue declined more than what the street was working with. The company's FMCG business EBIT crossed the 10 percent mark, which was the highest ever.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 474, calling the results a beat across most businesses. It further said that strong results and improving growth outlook across businesses augurs well for the stock outperformance. Shares of ITC are already up 25 percent this year after emerging as the top performers on the Nifty 50 index in 2022.

ITC's FMCG and hotels businesses posted better-than-expected operating performance, according to Investec. The brokerage is confident that ITC can continue to deliver double-digit earnings growth going forward. "Coupled with a 3.5 percent dividend yield, ITC becomes a steady compounder with low volatility," the note said. Investec has a buy recommendation on ITC with a price target of Rs 450.

Credit Suisse expects ITC cigarette volumes to remain buoyant in the coming quarters. The brokerage has an outperform rating on the stock and has also raised its price target to Rs 475. Goldman Sachs has also has also raised ITC's financial year 2024 - 2025 Earnings per Share (EPS) estimate by 1 percent. It also has a buy rating with a price target of Rs 470.

Motilal Oswal has also increased its price target on ITC to Rs 485, without materially changing its estimates. It said that some of the key challenges for the company - an extremely punitive tax regime of the past, Covid-related disruptions and commodity cost inflation now appear to be easing. Despite the stock price appreciation, ITC's dividend yield stands at 3.5-4 percent.

Shares of ITC have risen nearly 52 percent over the last 12 months.