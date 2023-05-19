ITC Q4 Results: Almost every analyst on the street wants you to buy the stock

By Hormaz Fatakia

The other two analysts, who do not have a buy recommendation on the stock, have a hold rating.

36 out of the 38 analysts who track ITC Ltd . - the cigarettes-to-hotels-to-FMCG conglomerate, have a buy recommendation on the stock post its March quarter earnings. In fact, two of them expect the stock to even cross the Rs 500 mark, which is nearly double of its 52-week low of Rs 258, which it fell to in May last year. Live Tv Loading...

