ITC Q4 Earnings: Here is what worked during the quarter and what did not

ITC Ltd . reported net profit of Rs 5,086.9 crore, which was in-line with the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,925 crore. The company's net profit is also aided by an exceptional gain of Rs 72.87 crore.

The company's revenue of Rs 16,398 crore also met expectations of Rs 16,380 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA also met expectations, while EBITDA margin was 20 basis points lower than the 38.1 percent expectation, coming in at 37.9 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit grew by 21 percent, while the company's topline grew by 5.6 percent.

EBITDA margin on a year-on-year basis expanded by 430 basis points.

"Overall good set of numbers," said Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Institutional Equities. "In our sense the cigarette volume growth is around 12 percent which is again in-line with our expectation of 11 percent. The cigarette volume growth is on a 9 percent base, so it is again a market share gain for the legal players from the illicit side of the industry. We remain quite positive on the stock and we maintain a buy call," he added.

Among the company's various business segments, the cigarette revenue was marginally lower than the street expectations. On the other hand, FMCG business grew faster than expected, as did the hotels business, revenue of which doubled year-on-year, compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of a 40-50 percent growth.

In fact, EBIT margin for the FMCG business of 10.1 percent was the highest ever for the company.

However, ITC's agri trading business saw revenue decline by 18 percent, while a CNBC-TV18 poll was expecting a 12-15 percent decline.

ITC's Cigarette busines EBIT grew in-line with expectations of 14 percent, compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of 13-15 percent.

The board of ITC has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.75 and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for financial year 2023. This has taken the total dividend declared by the company for financial year 2023 to Rs 15.5 per share.

May 30, 2023 has been fixed as the record date for the company's dividend payout.

Shares of ITC are trading 1.6 percent lower at Rs 420.55.