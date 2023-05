By Hormaz Fatakia

ITC has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.75 and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for financial year 2023.

ITC Ltd . reported net profit of Rs 5,086.9 crore, which was in-line with the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,925 crore.

The company's revenue of Rs 16,398 crore also met expectations of Rs 16,380 crore.