ITC Q3 Earnings: Five key factors to watch out for

Here's a look at how are ITC's five businesses likely to perform in the December quarter.

Shares of ITC are trading little changed ahead of its December quarter earnings after it scaled a record high during Thursday's trading session.

Despite the management's endeavors to reduce the company's reliance on cigarettes by widening its business portfolio, the focus eventually boils down to that very segment every quarter.

Here are five important factors that one needs to keep an eye out for ahead of the company's results:

Cigarette Business Volumes

Over the years, ITC has managed to bring down its cigarettes business contribution to the overall topline from as high as 70 percent to 40 percent. Despite this, it still contributes to a majority of the company's revenue.

For the December quarter, ITC's cigarettes business may report volume growth in double digits for the third quarter in a row. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the growth to be between 8-11 percent compared to last year.

Hotels Business May Grow On A Low Base

Although a small part of the business, ITC's hotels division is the second-most talked about after cigarettes. Speculations have been doing the rounds for years regarding a potential demerger of the hotels business but no clarity has emerged on this so far.

For the December quarter, the company's Hotels business may grow 40-60 percent year-on-year due to a low base.

Chairman Sanjiv Puri in September had told CNBC-TV18 that ITC will pursue an "asset-right" strategy for its hotels business. "Once things are finalised and we have a final proposal we will share it," a PTI report quoted Puri as saying on the potential demerger.

Rural Demand Weakness May Hurt Agri Business

ITC's agri business contributed close to a fifth of the overall topline during the September quarter. With the rural markets currently struggling, it remains to be seen the kind of results this business delivers.

However, estimates suggest that the agri business revenue may decline 15-20 percent this quarter courtesy a high base.

Healthy Growth In FMCG May Continue

ITC's FMCG-Others business may continue to report double-digit growth. Analysts expect this business to grow between 18-20 percent during the December quarter.

The street would await management commentary on the demand divergence between rural and urban areas and also on its hygiene portfolio, which remained subdued during the September quarter.

FMCG-Other business had grown by 21 percent during the September quarter.

Moderation in Paper & Packaging Business

The paper and packaging business contributed close to 12 percent of ITC's overall revenue during the September quarter. The management said the end user demand remains very strong. The business grew 25 percent during the quarter.

However, the business may see some moderation in growth this time, as analysts expect the growth to be be between 12-15 percent.