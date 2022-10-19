    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Can ITC, best performer on the Nifty50 in 2022, sustain momentum? | Earnings Preview

    Can ITC, best performer on the Nifty50 in 2022, sustain momentum? | Earnings Preview

    Can ITC, best performer on the Nifty50 in 2022, sustain momentum? | Earnings Preview
    By Mangalam Maloo   | Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Published)

    Shares of ITC have gained nearly 60 percent this year and are the top performer on the Nifty 50 index this year.

    ITC, Nifty 50's top performer of 2022 so far will report its September quarter results on Thursday, October 20. The street is expecting a strong quarter due to the revival in the hotels, paper and agri-business.
    According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company's revenue is likely to grow nearly 30 percent from last year. On the operational front, while EBITDA may grow in excess of 30 percent, the margin is likely to expand by 110 basis points year-on-year.
    Also Read: Nestle India domestic business reports highest revenue growth in five years
    Nearly 40 percent of ITC's overall topline comes from its cigarette business. The CNBC-TV18 poll expects the segment's revenue to grow by 16-18 percent while volume growth is anticipated to be in the mid-teens. The cigarette business' EBIT is may increase by 18-20 percent from the same period last year.
    For the company's FMCG and other business, which is ITC's second-largest business is likely to report stable margins on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The CNBC-TV18 poll expects the segment's revenue growth to be in the range of 10-12 percent from the same period last year.
    Among the other businesses of the company like Agri, Hotels and Paper, the poll expects the growth in these businesses to range between 25-100 percent on a year-on-year basis.
    In an interaction with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, chairman Sanjiv Puri said that the company's six brands have entered the Rs 1,000 crore club. He also believes consumer categories are going to be omnichannel in the future and ITC is looking to undertake the direct-to-consumer route of its own as well.
    Puri also mentioned that the demerger of the hotel business is still on the table, adding that the company will pursue an "asset-right" strategy for the business. He also said that the performance of the hotel industry is something not seen in a very long time. The company is looking to bet big on the hotel business and aims to open one property every year.
    Shares of ITC have gained for four straight days ahead of its results on Thursday.
    Also Read: ITC aims to open one property a month to tap unprecedented demand in hotels
