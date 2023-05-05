English
ITC increases stake in Bengaluru-based Sproutlife Foods - Shares hit another record high

ITC was the best performing stock on the Nifty 50 index in 2022 with gains of over 60 percent.

Cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd. increased its shareholding in Sproutlife Foods Private Ltd to an aggregate of 39.42 percent, the company said in an exchange filing.

ITC acquired another 2,443 equity shares in Sproutlife of Rs 10 each on May 4, along with 7,215 Compulsorily Convertible Preference shares of Rs 10 each.
Aggregate consideration for this transaction is said to be Rs 175 crore.
