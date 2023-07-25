ITC Hotels Demerger: How is the street valuing the soon-to-be demerged entity

The street is valuing the demerged entity anywhere between Rs 12 to Rs 23 per share.

Analysts who track FMCG-to-Cigarette-to-Hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd . believe that the recent demerger announcement of the hotels business should put to rest some capital allocation concerns over the medium-to-long term.

35 out of the 39 analysts who track ITC, have a buy recommendation on the stock, while the rest have a hold rating.

As per the scheme of arrangement, the company will hold a stake of close to 40 percent in the new entity, while the remaining 60 percent will be held by the company's shareholders, proportionate to their shareholding in the company. You can read more details here.

Brokerage Hotels Business Value Prabhudas Lilladhar Rs 23 Per Share Emkay Rs 20 Per Share JPMorgan Rs 17 Per Share Jefferies Rs 15 Per Share Goldman Sachs Rs 12 Per Share Nuvama Rs 12 Per Share

Brokerage firm Jefferies wrote in a note that some investors would have preferred a 100 percent direct split instead of the current structure. However, it added that the move should not have a big impact on ITC's share price. The note further added that this move is not a precursor to other businesses of the company going the same way.

Jefferies also sees a case for ITC to levy a brand loyalty for the hotels business, adding that there could be supply pressure in the hotels business post listing. Once the hotels business is separately listed, Jefferies sees the case for a holding company discount. It is valuing the hotels business at Rs 15 per share.

Goldman Sachs' investment thesis on ITC is based on the cigarette business' profit growth, FMCG business and improving profitability.

The demerger announcement should allay capital allocation concerns over the medium to long term, according to Morgan Stanley. It also mentioned that the move will enable the hotels business to chart its own growth path.

Nomura wrote in its note that the management control over the hotels business is a positive. It is now expecting surplus cash and higher dividend payout profile going forward.

Shares of ITC have opened 1.5 percent lower at Rs 464.5 after Monday's drop of over 4 percent.