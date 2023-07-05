ITC's demerger process for the hotel business underway: Exclusive

The sources further said that the company will explore alternate structures for the hotel business. A separate listing of the hotels business is also one of the options considered.

ITC Ltd .'s demerger process for the hotel business is underway, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The sources further said that the company will explore alternate structures for the hotel business. A separate listing of the hotels business is also one of the options considered.

In response to a CNBC-TV18's queries, ITC said that alternate strctures are being explored in-line with the industry dynamics.

Shares of ITC have surged to the day's high post the CNBC-TV18 newsbreak, currently trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 475, which is another record high for the stock. The stock has risen 43 percent so far on a year-to-date basis after emerging as the top performing stock on the Nifty 50 index in 2022.

ITC's hotel business demerger has been cited as one of the key triggers for further potential upside on the stock by analysts on the street.

"We will take it forward in line with industry recovery dynamics. So all the indications now are that the industry is on a positive trajectory. So, that is where it stands, it's very much on the table," he said.

This is the first, probably, demerger act which may happen with the hotel business and subsequent to that you will also have the other businesses getting demerged and that is what we see as a roadmap for them. One would definitely stay long, if one is a long-term investor,” Deven Choksey of KRChoksey had told CNBC-TV18 last year.