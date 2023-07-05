ITC's demerger process for the hotel business underway: Exclusive

The sources further said that the company will explore alternate structures for the hotel business. A separate listing of the hotels business is also one of the options considered.

ITC Ltd .'s demerger process for the hotel business is underway, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

In response to a CNBC-TV18's queries, ITC said that alternate strctures are being explored in-line with the industry dynamics.