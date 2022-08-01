ITC quarterly earnings beat Street estimates

Kolkata-headquartered cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd on Monday reported its quarterly earnings results above Street estimates.

The Street expected the company's income to be pegged at Rs 14,950 crore. However, it reported a revenue of Rs 17,289 crore in the April to June period of this fiscal, which was 41.5 percent higher than the previous year's Rs 12,217.1 crore.

The company reported a profit of Rs 4,169 crore, which was 2.9 percent above the Street estimates and 38.3 percent higher than the corresponding year.

Other than its profit and income, it also reported an increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while its margin remained unchanged at 32.7 percent, the same as last year. The Street had expected its EBITDA margin to be pegged at 34.4 percent.

Its EBITDA increased by 41.5 percent as well to Rs 5,647.2 crore. It was also 9.7 percent more than Street expectations.

The company said it reported a robust performance across all segments.

Cigarettes segment

The revenue of its cigarettes segment was up 39 percent. The company said stability in taxes on cigarettes, backed by the enforcement agencies' deterrent actions, "enabled green shoots of volume recovery from illicit trade. It added that the market standing was reinforced via focused portfolio/market interventions and agile executions.

FMCG segment

In its FMCG segment, the company's income shot up by 19.5 percent in the same quarter last fiscal and and by 45.5 percent compared to the first quarter of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

ITC said it saw a robust growth in the out-of-home categories and staples and convenience foods remained resilient. Its education and stationery products business bounced back as educational institutes re-opened post almost a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said its hygiene portfolio sales remained subdued, but were higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

Hotels segment

The company said it saw a sharp rebound in its hotels segment as revenue went up by 41.4 percent in the first quarter of this fiscal compared to the same period in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

It said its average room rate (ARR) and occupancy were ahead of the pre-pandemic levels, and retail (packages), weddings, leisure and its Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segments were the driving forces for the growth.

ITC said its hotel segment's EBITDA margins were boosted to 32.5 percent by higher revenue per available room (RevPAR) and structural interventions. The same was the first quarter of FY20 was 17.5 percent.

The hotel segment's EBITDA was pegged at Rs 180 crore.

The company also said that a luxury 291-key property in Ahmedabad ITC Narmada was expected to be commissioned shortly.

Agriculture segment

The company said that its agriculture business too sustained high growth trajectory, as its segment revenue increased to 82.7 percent compared to the corresponding year and it was driven by rice, wheat and leaf tobacco exports.

Its super app ITCMAARS was launched in seven states covering over 200 farmer produce organisations (FPOs) and had more than 75,000 farmer registrations.

Paperboards and specialty paper and packaging segment

ITC said its revenue in its paperboards and specialty paper and packaging was up 43.4 percent compared to the corresponding year. It said its packaging and printing business saw a robust growth in the domestic and exports segments.

The company said that while the inflation trajectory remained a key monitorable, there were prospects of a favourable monsoon and the recent moderation in prices of key commodities along with proactive interventions by the government and RBI augur well for sustained economic recovery and a pick-up in consumption expenditure.