ITC declares dividend of Rs 9.5 for the March quarter - Here is when eligible shareholders will receive it

ITC Ltd declared a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, while reporting its earnings for the March quarter.

The Board of Directors of the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share of Re 1 each.

The dividends are subject to a declaration of the company’s members at the ensuing 112th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company said.

ITC has fixed the record date for the said dividend as Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and the dividend, if declared, shall be paid to entitled members of the company between Monday, August 14, 2023 and Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The total dividend declared by the conglomerate in the financial year 2022-23 aggregates to Rs 15.5 per share of the company at Re 1 each, which includes an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share declared on February 3, 2023.

For the quarter ended in March 2023, ITC reported a net profit of Rs 5,086.9 crore, up 21 percent on a year-on-year basis, and in line with the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,925 crore.

Its revenue from operations jumped 5.6 percent to Rs 16,398 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 15,531 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue in March quarter was marginally higher than the poll estimates of Rs 16,380 crore.