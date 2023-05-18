English
ITC declares dividend of Rs 9.5 for the March quarter - Here is when eligible shareholders will receive it

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 4:27:49 PM IST (Published)

The total dividend declared by the conglomerate in the financial year 2022-23 aggregates to Rs 15.5 per share.

ITC Ltd declared a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, while reporting its earnings for the March quarter.

The Board of Directors of the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share of Re 1 each.


The dividends are subject to a declaration of the company’s members at the ensuing 112th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company said.

