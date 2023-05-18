ITC declares dividend of Rs 9.5 for the March quarter - Here is when eligible shareholders will receive it

The total dividend declared by the conglomerate in the financial year 2022-23 aggregates to Rs 15.5 per share.

ITC Ltd declared a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, while reporting its earnings for the March quarter.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Board of Directors of the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per equity share and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share of Re 1 each.