How ITC ESOP run is putting its largest shareholder BAT on the backfoot

2 Min Read
British American Tobacco (BAT), which once owned nearly one-third of ITC, has seen its holding drop by about 3 percent to 29.04 percent as of June 2023. The reason behind the gradual dilution in BAT’s ownership is none other than the employee stock option scheme (ESOP).
During financial year 2023, ITC allotted 10.5 crore shares to its employees on exercise of 1.05 crore options under its ESOP.
The new issuance took the cigarettes major’s total equity base to 1,242.80 crore shares with a face value of Re 1 each.
“In 2022, the Group’s interest in ITC decreased from 29.38 percent to 29.19 percent as a result of ITC issuing ordinary shares under the ITC Employee Share Option Scheme. The issue of these shares and change in the Group’s share of ITC resulted in a loss of £3 million, which is treated as a deemed partial disposal and included in the income statement,” BAT said in its FY22 annual report.
|BAT's holding in ITC
|Quarter ended
|Holding (%)
|Dec-08
|32.00
|Dec-09
|31.00
|Dec-10
|31.00
|Dec-11
|31.00
|Dec-12
|30.70
|Dec-13
|30.50
|Dec-14
|30.26
|Dec-15
|30.06
|Dec-16
|29.89
|Dec-17
|29.71
|Dec-18
|29.57
|Dec-19
|29.46
|Dec-20
|29.42
|Dec-21
|29.38
|Dec-22
|29.19
|Jun-23
|29.04
Source: Annual Report, Bloomberg
According to BAT’s annual report, the company owned 32 percent in ITC at the end of 2008, and that has come down to the current tally of 29.04 percent.
During a conference call in June this year, BAT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tadeu Marroco observed that it's important for BAT to have at least 25 percent of shareholding in India as that way it gets a say in the decision making.
“The reason why I say 25 percent is because then we can keep board seats, we can have veto in resolutions of the company, and we can also try to steer the company for other opportunities,” Marroco said.
Over the last 15 years, the biggest drop in BAT’s holding was seen in 2009, when ITC allotted 2.4 crore shares to its employees. Of course the equity base was about just 380 crore back then against current 1,246.5 crore.
Looking at the ESOP breakup in 2023 — 1,34,500 options were granted to Chairman & Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, while Executive Director and CFO Supratim Dutta received 18,750 options.
BAT, being the largest shareholder in ITC, would also become a prominent holder in the newly demerged hotel business with about 18 percent stake. Shares of ITC have gained 34 percent so far this year against 6.6 percent gains clocked by benchmark Nifty50.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tiger Global exits Zomato, sells entire shareholding for Rs 1,124 crore
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Medical tech firm Danaher to buy Abcam in $5.7 billion deal
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Empowering India's small businesses: Meesho's Mission to 100 million
Aug 28, 2023 IST24 Min Read