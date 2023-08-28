How ITC ESOP run is putting its largest shareholder BAT on the backfoot

British American Tobacco (BAT), which once owned nearly one-third of ITC, has seen its holding drop by about 3 percent to 29.04 percent as of June 2023. The reason behind the gradual dilution in BAT’s ownership is none other than the employee stock option scheme (ESOP).

During financial year 2023, ITC allotted 10.5 crore shares to its employees on exercise of 1.05 crore options under its ESOP.

The new issuance took the cigarettes major’s total equity base to 1,242.80 crore shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

“In 2022, the Group’s interest in ITC decreased from 29.38 percent to 29.19 percent as a result of ITC issuing ordinary shares under the ITC Employee Share Option Scheme. The issue of these shares and change in the Group’s share of ITC resulted in a loss of £3 million, which is treated as a deemed partial disposal and included in the income statement,” BAT said in its FY22 annual report.

BAT's holding in ITC Quarter ended Holding (%) Dec-08 32.00 Dec-09 31.00 Dec-10 31.00 Dec-11 31.00 Dec-12 30.70 Dec-13 30.50 Dec-14 30.26 Dec-15 30.06 Dec-16 29.89 Dec-17 29.71 Dec-18 29.57 Dec-19 29.46 Dec-20 29.42 Dec-21 29.38 Dec-22 29.19 Jun-23 29.04

Source: Annual Report, Bloomberg

According to BAT’s annual report, the company owned 32 percent in ITC at the end of 2008, and that has come down to the current tally of 29.04 percent.

During a conference call in June this year, BAT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tadeu Marroco observed that it's important for BAT to have at least 25 percent of shareholding in India as that way it gets a say in the decision making.

“The reason why I say 25 percent is because then we can keep board seats, we can have veto in resolutions of the company, and we can also try to steer the company for other opportunities,” Marroco said.

Over the last 15 years, the biggest drop in BAT’s holding was seen in 2009, when ITC allotted 2.4 crore shares to its employees. Of course the equity base was about just 380 crore back then against current 1,246.5 crore.

Looking at the ESOP breakup in 2023 — 1,34,500 options were granted to Chairman & Managing Director Sanjiv Puri , while Executive Director and CFO Supratim Dutta received 18,750 options.

BAT, being the largest shareholder in ITC, would also become a prominent holder in the newly demerged hotel business with about 18 percent stake. Shares of ITC have gained 34 percent so far this year against 6.6 percent gains clocked by benchmark Nifty50.