    ITC board gives in-principle approval for demerger of hotels business

    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Hormaz Fatakia   | Mangalam Maloo  Jul 24, 2023 2:26:56 PM IST (Updated)

    As per the scheme of arrangement, the company will hold a stake of close to 40 percent in the new entity, while the remaining 60 percent will be held by the company's shareholders, proportionate to their shareholding in the company.

    The board of ITC Ltd. has given its in-principle approval for the demerger of its hotels business at its board meeting held on Monday.

    This has confirmed a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak on July 5, in which Mangalam Maloo had reported about alternate structures, including a separate listing of the hotels business being considered for the hotels business.
    As per the scheme of arrangement, the company will hold a stake of close to 40 percent in the new entity, while the remaining 60 percent will be held by the company's shareholders, proportionate to their shareholding in the company.
    The scheme of arrangement will be placed for the approval of the board at its next meeting on August 14, 2023. The board has also approved the incorporation of the wholly-owned subsidiary, which is proposed to be named as "ITC Hotels Ltd." or any other name approved by relevant authoroties.
    Application for incorporation of the wholly-owned subsidiary is in the process of being filed and will be completed once the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approves the same, the company said in its exchange filing.
    Shares of ITC have cooled off nearly 4 percent from the day's high, currently trading 2.3 percent lower at Rs 478.05.
    This is a developing story.
    First Published: Jul 24, 2023 2:19 PM IST
