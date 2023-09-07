Following the release of Q1FY24 results, most IT stocks experienced a decline, but have since then not only recuperated all their losses but are also trading at levels higher than those before the weakness set in. Year to date, IT stocks have defied expectations of a slowdown, delivering impressive returns.

Share Market Live NSE

Notable names like HCL Tech and LTIM Tech have yielded nearly 20 percent returns, illustrating the sector's resilience. The exceptional performance of IT stocks, despite lackluster results in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023 and the first quarter of FY24, can be attributed to securing large deal wins and the overall stability of the US economy.

These substantial deals have bolstered their already robust order books. TCS today unveiled a significant agreement with JLR, valued at an impressive $1 billion over a span of five years. HCL Tech , last month, inked a remarkable deal exceeding $2 billion with Verizon, while Infosys clinched a mega-deal with the Liberty Group, valued at Euro 1.5 billion for an initial five-year term, with an option to extend it to eight years, estimated to be worth 2.3 billion euros.

Company Deal Amount Client TCS $1 billion JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) HCL Tech $2.1 billion Verizon Infosys $1.6 billion Liberty Group

Importantly, the surge in large deal wins is not merely a recent phenomenon. Over the last two quarters, IT companies have consistently secured deals, even in the face of clients exercising caution in decision-making. For both TCS and Infosys , deal wins in the first quarter surged by 24 percent and 44 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.

TCS $m Q1FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY23 Q4FY23 Q1FY24 Deal wins 8.2 8.1 7.8 10 10.2

Infosys $m Q1FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY23 Q4FY23 Q1FY24 Deal wins 1690 2744 3300 2076 2300

However, one aspect deserving attention is whether these substantial deals might lead to margin dilution. Typically, projects aimed at substantial cost reductions have lower margins during the initial stages due to transition costs.

Currently, market expectations are banking on an upturn in margins for FY25, but the question remains: will this expectation materialise, or is there a risk to the narrative of margin improvement for that fiscal year? This is a key aspect to monitor as these large deals unfold.

Till then, here's the valuation for FY25 PE (Price-to-Earnings) ratios of the said companies:

Company FY25 PE Valuation TCS 25X Infosys 22.5X HCL Tech 19X Wipro 18.5X Tech M 18X LTIM 27.5X