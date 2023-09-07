CNBC TV18
IT stocks thrive on large deals and stable US economy amid earnings challenges

Most IT stocks declined post Q1 results but have recouped all their losses and trading above the levels before the weakness set in, and year-to-date IT stocks have belied all expectations of slowdown and have given good returns with names like HCL Tech LTIM tech at near 20 percent.

Profile image

By Reema Tendulkar  Sept 7, 2023 10:41:51 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Following the release of Q1FY24 results, most IT stocks experienced a decline, but have since then not only recuperated all their losses but are also trading at levels higher than those before the weakness set in. Year to date, IT stocks have defied expectations of a slowdown, delivering impressive returns.

Share Market Live


Notable names like HCL Tech and LTIM Tech have yielded nearly 20 percent returns, illustrating the sector's resilience. The exceptional performance of IT stocks, despite lackluster results in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023 and the first quarter of FY24, can be attributed to securing large deal wins and the overall stability of the US economy.
These substantial deals have bolstered their already robust order books. TCS today unveiled a significant agreement with JLR, valued at an impressive $1 billion over a span of five years. HCL Tech, last month, inked a remarkable deal exceeding $2 billion with Verizon, while Infosys clinched a mega-deal with the Liberty Group, valued at Euro 1.5 billion for an initial five-year term, with an option to extend it to eight years, estimated to be worth 2.3 billion euros.
CompanyDeal AmountClient
TCS$1 billionJLR (Jaguar Land Rover)
HCL Tech$2.1 billionVerizon
Infosys$1.6 billionLiberty Group
Importantly, the surge in large deal wins is not merely a recent phenomenon. Over the last two quarters, IT companies have consistently secured deals, even in the face of clients exercising caution in decision-making. For both TCS and Infosys, deal wins in the first quarter surged by 24 percent and 44 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.
TCS $m Q1FY23Q2FY23Q3FY23Q4FY23Q1FY24
Deal wins 8.28.17.81010.2
 
Infosys $mQ1FY23Q2FY23Q3FY23Q4FY23Q1FY24
Deal wins 16902744330020762300
However, one aspect deserving attention is whether these substantial deals might lead to margin dilution. Typically, projects aimed at substantial cost reductions have lower margins during the initial stages due to transition costs.
Currently, market expectations are banking on an upturn in margins for FY25, but the question remains: will this expectation materialise, or is there a risk to the narrative of margin improvement for that fiscal year? This is a key aspect to monitor as these large deals unfold.
Till then, here's the valuation for FY25 PE (Price-to-Earnings) ratios of the said companies:
CompanyFY25 PE Valuation
TCS25X
Infosys22.5X
HCL Tech19X
Wipro18.5X
Tech M18X
LTIM27.5X
 
(Edited by : Akanksha Upadhyay)
