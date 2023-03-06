IT major Wipro unveils its Americas headquarters in New Jersey

The newly renovated East Brunswick office reaffirms Wipro’s ongoing commitment to clients in the Americas region, which makes up nearly 60 percent of Wipro’s global revenues, the Bengaluru headquartered company said.

Information technology giant Wipro, on Monday, announced that it has opened its Americas Headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The newly renovated East Brunswick office reaffirms Wipro’s ongoing commitment to clients in the Americas region, which makes up nearly 60 percent of Wipro’s global revenues, the Bengaluru headquartered company said.

“By locating its new multi-million-dollar office in the heart of our state, this renowned tech giant will significantly boost economic activity in New Jersey. We look forward to the numerous ways in which Wipro will contribute to — and benefit from — our thriving innovation ecosystem,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Wipro claims to have about 20,500 employees located across the US, Canada, and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil). The company’s US leadership team are based out of East Brunswick, New Jersey office, including both CEOs of the Americas, Srini Pallia and Suzanne Dann, as well as Amit Choudhary, Wipro’s COO.

IT giant also said that a celebration of the new space will take place on March 6 with the Wipro executive team, staff, customers, and government officials in attendance.

“The launch of our new workspace provides employees, clients, and partners a tremendous location to meet, collaborate, and innovate. The space has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate our clients' growing needs for collaboration while delivering outstanding employee and client experiences. We couldn’t be prouder of our new workspace and its reflection of our longstanding and significant investments in the Americas,” said Suzanne Dann, CEO, Americas 2 at Wipro.

The New Jersey office will be serving clients across industries such as banking and financial technology, life sciences, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, media and entertainment, gaming and tech, travel and transportation, energy and utilities, and manufacturing, the company added.

Earlier this week, the IT firm launched ‘5G Def-I’ platform to accelerate the connected enterprise.

Last month, the IT major Wipro’s innovation arm, Wipro Lab45, launches its Decentralized Identity And Credential Exchange (DICE) ID, which enables issuance and verification of tamper-proof, self-verifiable digital credentials.