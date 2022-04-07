Tata Sons on Thursday launched the Tata Neu super app. Following the launch, N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, proclaimed on social media that "It is Neu day today!" He added, "Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today," he said.

The app offers a whole host of services on a single platform and will be competing with the likes of Jio, Paytm, and Amazon. The company said in a statement that Tata Neu is a one-stop destination for all consumer needs. "The super-app also offers a suite of financial offerings including UPI, bill payments, loans and insurances," the statement added.

"Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata," the Tata Sons Chairman said.

Chandrasekaran said the organisation's aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. "The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience," he said.

At present, Tata brands including BigBasket, Air Asia, IHCL, Croma, Starbucks, Qmin, Tata 1Mg, Tata Play, Tata CliQ, and Westside are on the Tata Neu platform. N Chandrasekaran said Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq and Tata Motors will soon join the platform.

"We look forward to learning continuously, to keep evolving, and meet the needs of our consumers. Welcome to the Neu World," he said.

Pratik Pal, the CEO of Tata Digital, said, "The journey of Tata Neu has begun with a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with an 80 million app footprint across our digital assets. We have over a dozen category leading consumer brands ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, pharmacy and financial services. We believe that with Tata Neu, we will create a highly differentiated consumer platform."

Mukesh Bansal, President of Tata Digital said the Indian digital ecosystem is poised for massive growth over the next decade, with radically new consumption patterns and behaviour in every category.

"We will witness unprecedented levels of digital transformation that will be heavily influenced by the customer. We are deeply committed to participate in and shape that transition, by pioneering new business models, and delivering unique solutions to the market," he said.