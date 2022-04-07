Tata Sons on Thursday launched the Tata Neu super app. Following the launch, N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, proclaimed on social media that "It is Neu day today!" He added, "Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today," he said.

The app offers a whole host of services on a single platform and will be competing with the likes of Jio, Paytm, and Amazon.

"Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata," he said.

Chandrasekaran said the organisation's aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. "The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience," he said.

At present, Tata brands including BigBasket, Air Asia, IHCL, Croma, Starbucks, Qmin, Tata 1Mg, Tata Play, Tata CliQ, and Westside are on the Tata Neu platform. N Chandrasekaran said Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq and Tata Motors will soon join the platform.

"We look forward to learning continuously, to keep evolving, and meet the needs of our consumers. Welcome to the Neu World," he said.