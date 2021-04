In a silver lining for fresh IT graduates amidst the pandemic gloom, India's tech giants — TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL — have decided to collectively hire about 1 lakh freshers this year.

The development comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing businesses to digitise their processes and thus, increase their technology budget.

According to different media reports, a maximum of 40,000 recruitments will be made by TCL, followed by 26,000 recruitments by Infosys, 12,000 by HCL, and more than 9,000 by Wipro.

It is worth mentioning that not all recruits may be hired as full-time employees but the companies are likely to hire professionals on a contract, remote, or project basis in a bid to conserve cash.

Not just fresh graduates, these companies are also likely to hire experienced professionals as more and more businesses are seeking these tech firms for software services. However, no company has so far released any specified number of posts they will be rolling out for seasoned techies.

Notably, the number of recruitments to be made this year (or this fiscal) by these IT companies is greater than that of the recruitments in pre-Covid-19 times.

The posts that will likely be up for grabs are — software developers, software engineers, data analysts, data scientists, web developers, full-stack developers, and front-end developers, among others. Knowledge of cloud deployments and cyber-security services are certain to give an edge to job aspirants, say experts.

According to observers, more businesses will outsource software services rather than creating an internal IT team in the future. This, they say, will trigger an uptick in contractual hiring in the IT sector.