Tax department conducts search operations at Embassy Group on alleged tax evasion

Search operations by the income tax department are underway at the Embassy Group on alleged tax evasion. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that learnt that searches are on in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram simultaneously.

The income tax department is conducting search operations at Embassy Group on alleged tax evasion. People in the know, have told CNBC-TV18 that the IT department is searching We Work premises in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.
It is also learnt that searches are underway at Bengaluru and Gurugram premises linked with the Embassy group.
The search operation at BKC, Mumbai is at the premises of IndiaBulls Real Estate.
It's not just the Embassy Office Parks stock which is in the red. The Indiabulls Real Estate stock has also taken a 4 percent hit in today's trade.
