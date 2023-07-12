Mumbai-based Godrej Aerospace has provided critical core components for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Himson Industrial Ceramic has supplied components to safeguard the equipment of the Chandrayaan-3 from extreme temperatures.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its third lunar mission, the Chandrayaan-3, at 2:35 PM on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Ahead of the launch, the space agency successfully completed a 24-hour launch rehearsal on Tuesday, simulating the entire launch preparation for the mission.

The apex space agency has spent nearly four years developing Chandrayaan-3 after Chandrayaan-2 failed to soft-land. The space agency has built a new spacecraft with advanced technologies in collaboration with several companies in India.

Ahead of its launch, here is a look at the companies which contributed to the development of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Godrej Aerospace

Mumbai-based Godrej Aerospace has provided critical core components for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The rocket engines and thrusters that are integral to the Chandrayaan-3 mission were developed by the company.

The liquid propulsion engines including the Vikas engine, the CE20, and satellite thrusters were developed and manufactured by the company at its Vikhroli facility in Mumbai.

According to Godrej & Boyce CEO Anil G Verma, the L110 engine for the core stage and the CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage for the Chandrayaan-3 mission have been manufactured by Godrej Aerospace. “We have also provided thrusters.”

The company has been a long-serving partner for the space agency. It has previously provided key indigenously developed products and components for the Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan space missions.

Himson Industrial Ceramic

Himson Industrial Ceramic has supplied critical components to safeguard the equipment of the Chandrayaan-3 from extreme temperatures.

The Surat-based company has supplied squibs, a fireproof ceramic component which is used to insulate critical wiring and components of the spacecraft from extreme heat that reached up to 3,000 degree Celsius.

Himson Ceramic’s director Nimesh Bachkaniwala told News18 that the company has been producing essential ceramic parts for space missions since 1994 and it has been supplying squibs to ISRO for the last 30 years.

The squibs supplied by the company were also used in the Chandrayan-2 mission.