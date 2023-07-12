CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsISRO to launch Chandrayaan 3 on July 14: These companies contributed critical parts for the mission

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 14: These companies contributed critical parts for the mission

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 14: These companies contributed critical parts for the mission
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 1:09:46 PM IST (Published)

Mumbai-based Godrej Aerospace has provided critical core components for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Himson Industrial Ceramic has supplied components to safeguard the equipment of the Chandrayaan-3 from extreme temperatures.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its third lunar mission, the Chandrayaan-3, at 2:35 PM on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Ahead of the launch, the space agency successfully completed a 24-hour launch rehearsal on Tuesday, simulating the entire launch preparation for the mission.

Share Market Live


The apex space agency has spent nearly four years developing Chandrayaan-3 after Chandrayaan-2 failed to soft-land. The space agency has built a new spacecraft with advanced technologies in collaboration with several companies in India.
Ahead of its launch, here is a look at the companies which contributed to the development of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X