By CNBCTV18.com

Mumbai-based Godrej Aerospace has provided critical core components for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Himson Industrial Ceramic has supplied components to safeguard the equipment of the Chandrayaan-3 from extreme temperatures.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its third lunar mission, the Chandrayaan-3, at 2:35 PM on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Ahead of the launch, the space agency successfully completed a 24-hour launch rehearsal on Tuesday, simulating the entire launch preparation for the mission. Share Market Live NSE

The apex space agency has spent nearly four years developing Chandrayaan-3 after Chandrayaan-2 failed to soft-land. The space agency has built a new spacecraft with advanced technologies in collaboration with several companies in India. Ahead of its launch, here is a look at the companies which contributed to the development of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.