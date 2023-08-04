After no returns in two years since listing, this railway stock has risen 75% in four months

Over the last seven trading sessions since July 27, the stock has risen 30 percent, including a 12 percent jump on Thursday, which was the biggest since the stock listed.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is the dedicated funding arm of Indian Railways.
The company’s board will meet in August 11 to consider and approve financial results for the first quarter of 2023-24.
IRFC last week announced signing an MoU with RITES Ltd. to strengthen cooperation in financing and development of railway infrastructure projects.
Along with strengthening the financial ecosystem for railway projects, the MoU will also contribute to the overall growth and modernisation of the Indian Railways, IRFC had stated.
Market expert Ambareesh Baliga told CNBC-TV18 that all railway-related stocks have moved up say for IRCTC, which has remained a laggard. "And once a stock starts moving, the momentum builds on and everyone starts jumping on to the bandwagon. Dangerous situation, but that is the reality," he said.
Shares of IRFC are up close to 40 percent on a year-to-date basis.
