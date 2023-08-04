CNBC TV18
After no returns in two years since listing, this railway stock has risen 75% in four months
2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 4, 2023 8:47:24 AM IST (Published)

Over the last seven trading sessions since July 27, the stock has risen 30 percent, including a 12 percent jump on Thursday, which was the biggest since the stock listed.

Indian Railways Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC) was the first IPO of 2021, and sold shares to investors at a price of Rs 26 per share. It listed flat compared to its IPO price and at the start of 2023, two years after listing, shares continued to hover around their IPO price, with no significant returns.

In fact, the shares continued to trade in the 22-25 range until March this year. In the four subsequent months, the stock is up 75 percent.
Over the last seven trading sessions since July 27, the stock has risen 30 percent, including a 12 percent jump on Thursday, which was the biggest since the stock listed. Thursday also saw some significant block deals taking place in the stock, in which over 1 crore shares exchanged hands.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is the dedicated funding arm of Indian Railways.

The company’s board will meet in August 11 to consider and approve financial results for the first quarter of 2023-24.

IRFC last week announced signing an MoU with RITES Ltd. to strengthen cooperation in financing and  development of railway infrastructure projects.

Along with strengthening the financial ecosystem for railway projects, the MoU will also contribute to the overall growth and modernisation of the Indian Railways, IRFC had stated.

Market expert Ambareesh Baliga told CNBC-TV18 that all railway-related stocks have moved up say for IRCTC, which has remained a laggard. "And once a stock starts moving, the momentum builds on and everyone starts jumping on to the bandwagon. Dangerous situation, but that is the reality," he said.

Baliga also added that at current levels, the stock is fully priced and he has been advising his clients to book profits at current levels.

Shares of IRFC are up close to 40 percent on a year-to-date basis.

