CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIRCTC Share Price: This announcement for reserved trains sends stock price higher

IRCTC Share Price: This announcement for reserved trains sends stock price higher

Shares of IRCTC have recovered significantly from the day's low to surge as much as 6 percent post the announcement.

Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Sept 8, 2023 2:24:50 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
IRCTC Share Price: This announcement for reserved trains sends stock price higher
Shares of IRCTC gained as much as 3.5 percent after the company announced that catering facilities in all coaches or trains booked on full tariff rates (FTR) will be arranged by IRCTC. The company cited a directive from the Ministry of Railways for the announcement.

Share Market Live


"Party will book catering facilities in such special coaches / trains etc. through IRCTC only, except for booking of FTR trains along with Pantry Car," the IRCTC announcement said.
The orders will be applicable on all future bookings, including bookings where the journey is yet to commence.
Parties who book a Full Tariff Rate trains including pantry coaches will be supplied with such pantries, which have flameless cooking facility only. In case of non-availability of ICF pantry cars with flameless cooking facility, LHB rakes will be supplied for the train bookings, where pantry has been demanded.
Shares of IRCTC have recovered as much as 6 percent from the day's low post the announcement. The stock is trading 3.7 percent higher at Rs 733.10.
First Published: Sept 8, 2023 2:18 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IRCTC

Recommended Articles

View All
Revenue from Jio Bharat order will be Rs 1,600-1,800 crore by March 2024, says Dixon Technologies

Revenue from Jio Bharat order will be Rs 1,600-1,800 crore by March 2024, says Dixon Technologies

Sept 8, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Carmakers rev up models with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for safety conscious Indians

Carmakers rev up models with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for safety conscious Indians

Sept 8, 2023 IST8 Min Read

JSW Steel: Consolidated crude steel production rises 19% YoY in August

JSW Steel: Consolidated crude steel production rises 19% YoY in August

Sept 8, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility in no hurry to look for investors

Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility in no hurry to look for investors

Sept 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X