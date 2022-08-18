IRCTC floats tender to hire consultant for monetisation of digital assets

By CNBCTV18.com

Railways ticketing and catering major Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has floated a tender to hire a consultant to monetise digital assets, according to CNBC-TV18 sources.

These digital assets mentioned in the tender include rail ticketing data, user base and passenger travel-related transactions. The IRCTC is aiming for additional revenue generation through monetising its digital assets.

IRCTC is likely to hire a consultant in 1-2 months, the sources added.

According to a report in Hindu Business Line, IRCTC envisages a revenue generation potential of Rs 1,000 crore through the monetisation of its digital assets.

It's noteworthy that the share of the revenue from its internet ticketing unit came down to 35.4 percent for the April-June period from 42.3 percent in the previous three months.

IRCTC reported a 3.5 times jump in its total revenue for the April-June period compared with the year-ago period — thanks to growth in businesses other than internet ticketing. The quarterly margin for the company fell 820 basis points against the same quarter of FY22. The company’s margin has been falling gradually.

At 2:52 pm, shares of IRCTC were trading at Rs 685.2, an up of 2.25 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The company is also likely to amend its association articles, a document specifying regulations for a company's operations and defining its purpose. According to the public sector railway firm’s analyst conference call, it may also apply for a payments license with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).