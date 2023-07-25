IRCON International shares correct from record high despite winning Rs 80 crore work order

This is the second work order that IRCON has bagged this month. On July 17, the railway PSU announced that it won a Rs 144 crore order from NF Railway Construction.

State-run engineering and construction company Ircon International Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 80 crore for composite work at Bondamunda exchange yard of South Eastern Railway.

The Railway Ministry public sector undertaking (PSU) informed the bourses that the Workshop Projects Organisation of Indian Railways has awarded the Rs 80 crore order on a competitive bidding basis to the company.

The composite work will be completed within 18 months from the date of issue of Letter of Acceptance or by January 23, 2025.

IRCON received the Letter of Acceptance from Workshop Projects Organisation on July 24.

The composite works pertains to construction of Industrial Shop with Pre-Engineered Building (PEB), water supply system, drainage system, Electrification and illumination works, associated telecom works and supplying and commissioning of specified Mechanical Machineries (EOT cranes etc.) in connection with Detachment free rake examination facilities at the Exchange Yard of Bondamunda.

This is the second work order that IRCON has bagged this month. On July 17, the railway PSU announced that it won a Rs 144 crore order from NF Railway Construction.

According to IRCON International, the work order has been received for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of integrated tunnel communication systems, OFC-based industrial grade network system and other cables for the railway network. The work also includes tunnels and stations in JiribamKhongsang section of the Jiribam-Imphal new Railway Line Project.

Since the announcement of the project win on July 17, the stock soared more than 20 percent to hit a 52-week high on Monday.