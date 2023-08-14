Toll collection of projects under IRB InvIT Fund rise 7% to Rs 80 crore in July

IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road Ltd.’s collection declined to Rs 11.85 crore from Rs 12.36 crore a year ago while IRB Talegaon Amravati Tollway Ltd. also saw a decline to Rs 6.54 crore last month from Rs 7.19 crore a year ago.

IRB Infrastructure Trust on Monday reported a 7 percent increase in toll collection of special purpose vehicle projects of IRBInvIT Fund to Rs 80.45 crore in July 2023 compared to Rs 74.96 crore in the year-ago period.

According to an exchange filing, the toll collection of IRB Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Ltd. rose to Rs 33.48 crore in the month under review from Rs 30.91 crore a year ago.

IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road Ltd.’s collection declined to Rs 11.85 crore from Rs 12.36 crore a year ago while IRB Talegaon Amravati Tollway Ltd. also saw a decline to Rs 6.54 crore last month from Rs 7.19 crore a year ago.

However, IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway Ltd’s collection rose to 14.30 crore in July 2023 from Rs 12.82 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

MVR Infrastructure & Tollways Ltd garnered Rs 14.27 crore last month as against 11.67 crore a year ago.

The toll collection of project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund, however, declined by nearly 3 percent compared to Rs 82.69 crore in June 2023 and in May the toll collection stood at Rs 86.47 crore.

IRB InvIT, India’s first listed Infrastructure Investment Trust, this month distributed Rs 116.00 crore to the unit holders at the rate of Rs 2 per unit for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The Board of IRB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, an Investment Manager to the IRB InvIT Fund, in its meeting on August 4 approved the distribution at Rs 2 per unit for Q1FY24 with a record date of August 10.

The Trust, set up to own, operate and maintain portfolio of highway concessions, is managing six operational highway assets, which include five BOT assets and one HAM asset, with an aggregate value (net assets) of approximately Rs 8,250 crores spread across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.