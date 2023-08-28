CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsIPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia oversubscribed 87.81 times on strong institutional demand

IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia oversubscribed 87.81 times on strong institutional demand

The IPO, with a total value of Rs 308.88 crore, garnered an astonishing 1,92,56,17,350 bids for the available 2,19,30,000 shares, as reported by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 28, 2023 7:52:52 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
IPO of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia oversubscribed 87.81 times on strong institutional demand
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd witnessed overwhelming demand, with a subscription rate of 87.81 times on the final day of bidding. This remarkable response was largely driven by robust participation from institutional buyers.

Share Market Live


Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd operates in the field of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, contributing to the development of vital infrastructure.
The IPO, with a total value of Rs 308.88 crore, garnered an astonishing 1,92,56,17,350 bids for the available 2,19,30,000 shares, as reported by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The category designated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) witnessed an astounding 171.69 times subscription, underscoring strong institutional interest.
Also Read: Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment likely on August 29: Here’s how to check status
Non-institutional investors also displayed keen interest, with a subscription rate of 111.02 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) participated actively, subscribing 32 times of their allocated portion.
This IPO featured a fresh issue of up to 3.12 crore equity shares, without any Offer For Sale (OFS) component, at a price range of Rs 94-99 per share. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd successfully secured Rs 92 crore from anchor investors before the IPO launch.
The proceeds from this fresh issuance will be directed toward capital equipment acquisition, funding the company's working capital requirements, and supporting general corporate purposes.
Headquartered in Jodhpur, the company boasts extensive experience in designing and constructing major infrastructure projects for both central and state governments, with ongoing projects spanning nine states.
Also Read: Meesho says IPO in 2 years, platform to digitise 10 million sellers by 2027
Choice Capital Advisors and Pantomath Capital Advisors served as the managers of the IPO.
The equity shares offered through this IPO are expected to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE, further enhancing the company's market presence and growth prospects.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IPOVishnu Prakash R Punglia

Recommended Articles

View All
Rahul Yadav, Sanjay Saini of 4B Networks file an anticipatory bail application

Rahul Yadav, Sanjay Saini of 4B Networks file an anticipatory bail application

Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read

US Polo doubles down on India market with launch of website, women’s line

US Polo doubles down on India market with launch of website, women’s line

Aug 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read

India is the most opportunity-rich growth market for IKEA, says country head

India is the most opportunity-rich growth market for IKEA, says country head

Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X