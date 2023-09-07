All 20 IPOs this year have delivered positive returns, but do not scoff at low subscriptions

2023 has been may not have been a Euphoric year for IPOs so far but it has not been a dull one either. The year has seen 20 companies go public so far, with another two in the pipeline and more IPOs to come for the rest of the year.

All the 20 listings so far have delivered positive returns to shareholders. While three of them have given single digit returns, a recent listing has even gone up by 2.5 times from its issue price.

The most successful listing of the year so far has been Cyient DLM. The demerged entity from Cyient went public with an IPO price of Rs 265 and is well above the Rs 700 mark currently. Interestingly, this surge has come only within two months of listing.

Cyient DLM has maintained its 15-20 percent growth guidance in the engineering business for financial year 2024, while margins are likely to expand by 150-250 basis points.

Does Poor Subscription Mean Underperformance?

Five out of the 20 IPOs so far this year have had subscription of less than 10 times. Four out of those five have seen returns anywhere between 20-50 percent.

A case in point is HMA Agro, which is the least subscribed IPO of the year so far at 1.62 times. However, the stock is up 36 percent from its IPO price. Shares of Avalon Tech, the IPO for which was subscribed 2.34 times, have seen gains of 35 percent from their IPO price.

Shares of Udayashivakumar Infra are up only 3 percent from their IPO price. The issue was subscribed nearly 33 times. That 3 percent is also due to the 11 percent surge the stock saw on Wednesday, which took the returns into positive territory.

Pyramid Technoplast, which also saw its IPO being oversubscribed 20 times, is trading near its IPO price with no significant gains.

"There were a couple of IPOs where they tested out the market at the valuation which they wanted. And I believe so far, they have not been successful. One good discipline of this market and where it is difficult to say it is the top of the market is absence of large, overvalued IPO," Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC said.

"So far, whatever IPOs have come are of reasonable quality and reasonable valuation. We have not seen a large IPO which creates fancy euphoria at an extreme overvaluation and hence, maybe it's too early to say it is top of the market," he added.