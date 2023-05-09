English
After PhonePe, IPO bound Razorpay seeks to move parent entity to India

After PhonePe, IPO-bound Razorpay seeks to move parent entity to India

After PhonePe, IPO-bound Razorpay seeks to move parent entity to India
By Shruti Malhotra   | Aishwarya Anand  May 9, 2023 7:50:53 PM IST (Published)

The move comes amid the company’s target for an initial public offering, tighter RBI data norms for payment providers and the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

Fintech major Razorpay has begun the process to move its parent company back to India from the US. The firm has confirmed the development to CNBC-TV18.

The move comes amid the company’s target for an initial public offering, tighter RBI data norms for payment providers and the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. In light of its IPO ambitions, Razorpay also recently brought in former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, NS Vishwanathan, as the chairperson for its newly formed advisory board that will focus on setting up standards around customer experience, governance, compliance, and risk management practices.
According to several reports, the firm has been working on the reverse flipping for a few months. Razorpay is looking to capitalise on the benefits of domiciling in India, reports added.
