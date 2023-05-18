Here are the three observations issued by the USFDA to IPCA Labs' Piparia unit

According to the Form 483, the first of the three observations was IPCA Labs’ failure to thoroughly review any unexplained discrepancy.

IPCA Laboratories Ltd. was recently under the radar when it announced last month that its Piparia facility in Silvassa received a Form 483 with three observations from the US drug regulator.

CNBC-TV18 has now accessed the Form 483 that was issued to the Piparia facility after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted the inspection at the unit from April 18 to April 26.