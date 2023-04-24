IPCA Labs to acquire 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore

This deal is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India.

The board of IPCA Labs has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 33.38 percent stake in Unichem Laboratories for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,034.06 crore.

The acquisition will be done from one of the promoter entities at a price of Rs 440 per share. The price is a 12.8 percent premium to Monday's closing price.

IPCA has also made an open offer to public shareholders of Unichem to acquire an additional 26 percent stake at the same price of Rs 440 per share.

Complementary businesses and product range is said to be the rationale behind this acquisition, which is subject to appoval from the competition Commission of India.

IPCA Labs will be funding this deal from the company's internal accruals.

Unichem manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several countries globally.

The company's formulations manufacturing facilities are present in Goa, Ghaziabad, and Baddi, whereas the API manufacturing facilities are located at Roha, Pitampur and Kolhapur.

"We both are well positioned to successfully integrate our product offerings and grow our businesses," said Premchand Godha, the Promoter and Executive Chairman of IPCA Laboratories.

Unichem Chairman & MD Prakash Mody said that IPCA is the ideal partner to take Unichem's business through the next phase of growth.

Unichem Laboratories was part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on April 5 , where dealing room sources had mentioned a potential corporate development taking place in the stock soon. Shares of Unichem Laboratories had their best single-day performance in 16 months that day.

Shares of Unichem Labs ended 3.5 percent higher at Rs 390, while those of IPCA Labs ended lower by 1.8 percent.