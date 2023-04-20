English
ION Exchange board approves stock split in 1:10 ratio, shares rise

By Bhavyata Kagrana  Apr 20, 2023 3:50:01 PM IST (Updated)

As per the official information, the sub-division of one Equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each. The corporate action of stock split increases the number of shares outstanding while reducing the share price.

Shares of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. jumped four percent on Thursday after the company said its board has approved the stock split in the ratio of 1:10. The board is yet to decide on the record date for equity shares sub-division.

As per the official information, the sub-division of one Equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each.
The corporate action of stock split increases the number of shares outstanding while reducing the share price. In a stock split, the market price of the individual shares decreases; however, it does not result in changing the market capitalisation of the company.
Also Read:SBI board gives nod to raise $2 billion via long-term debt
In another update, the company also said that it is taking over Portugal-based MAPRIL — Produtos Químicos e Maquinas Para an Industria, Lda with an investment of nearly Rs 24 crore.
Earlier, on February 23, the water treatment and environmental management firm received an order worth Rs 726.13 crore from state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). Prior to this, in December 2022, while speaking to CNBC-TV18, the company’s management had said that annual order inflows are at Rs 600-800 crore while FY23 order inflows will be in excess of Rs 1,000 crore.
Also Read:Bank of India board approves raising up to Rs 6,500 crore in FY24
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 3:25 PM IST
