IOL Chemicals shares rise after March quarter profitability improves, margin at near two-year high
By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 3:46:18 PM IST (Published)

EBITDA margin for the period came in at a seven-quarter high of 16.2 percent, expanding 830 basis points from last year's figure of 7.9 percent.

Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and speciality chemicals, rose nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after the company's net profit doubled year-on-year for the March quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose by 3 percent from last year to Rs 587 crore, led by a recovery in the pharma segment, followed by chemicals.

Operating profit or EBITDA doubled from last year to Rs 95 crore from Rs 45 crore last year. Net profit also doubled to Rs 64.8 crore from Rs 29.7 crore last year.

EBITDA margin for the period came in at a seven-quarter high of 16.2 percent, expanding 830 basis points from last year's figure of 7.9 percent.

Chemical segment revenue fell by 11 percent during the quarter, while the division was EBIT positive, compard to an EBIT loss last quarter.
The Pharma segment saw revenue increase year-on-year, while margin also improved by over 800 basis points.

“The last quarter of the financial year has come out strong for us as we stabilized our operations in pharma and specialty chemicals segmens with a focus on cost rationalisation and margin improvement.” Joint Managing Director Vikas Gupta was quoted as saying.

“With significant operational, technical and commercial efficiencies, improved market combination and expecting sustainable demand as an alternative to China, we believe we are on a good upward trajectory,” he added.

IOL Chemical shares ended 3.1 percent higher at Rs 411.
